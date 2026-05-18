Parmesan Ranch Seasoning Under Salmonella Recall

Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Blackstone’s action is based on a California Dairies, Inc. recall of dry milk powder due to potential Salmonella contamination. The affected milk powder ingredient was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used in the seasoning product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected lots were sold at retail nationwide exclusively through Walmart stores and through the Blackstone Products website (www.blackstoneproducts.comExternal Link Disclaimer). The recall is limited to the following products and lots only:

Product Name Lot Number Best If Used By Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 2025-43282 07/02/2027 Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 2025-46172 08/05/2027 Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 2026-54751 08/12/2027

Parmesan Ranch Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

The lot code and best-by dates are located on the bottom of the product package:

Customers who have affected product should not consume the product and should dispose of it immediately.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group