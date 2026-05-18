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Parmesan Ranch Seasoning Under Salmonella Recall

By Ben Fridkis
Parmesan Ranch Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA
By Ben Fridkis

Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Blackstone’s action is based on a California Dairies, Inc. recall of dry milk powder due to potential Salmonella contamination. The affected milk powder ingredient was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used in the seasoning product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected lots were sold at retail nationwide exclusively through Walmart stores and through the Blackstone Products website (www.blackstoneproducts.comExternal Link Disclaimer). The recall is limited to the following products and lots only:

Product NameLot NumberBest If Used By
Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #41062025-4328207/02/2027
Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #41062025-4617208/05/2027
Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #41062026-5475108/12/2027
Parmesan Ranch Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

The lot code and best-by dates are located on the bottom of the product package:

Customers who have affected product should not consume the product and should dispose of it immediately.

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Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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