Principal suspended over Fetty Wap quote in yearbook blasts St. Johns County school board at meeting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell is pushing back against her suspension which occurred after a quote from rapper Fetty Wap’s song was published in the school’s yearbook.

O’Connell publicly criticized the school district regarding the disciplinary action during the school board’s meeting Tuesday.

O’Connell is in a legal battle concerning her suspension saying the district’s disciplinary approach in her case is inconsistent with past actions they have taken.

“This is your precedent, not reappointing me,” O’Connell told the board Tuesday. “I have seen sleeping with subordinates or other administrators and ‘let’s just move their schools, that’s an easy answer.’

“Here I am. A 26-year defamed, destroyed educator over a quote I did not proof or approve,” O’Connell said.

The quote was from Fetty Wap’s 2015 song “Trap Queen” which stated in the yearbook “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though! -Mrs. O’Connell.”

O’Connell said she offered to reprint the yearbooks, excluding the quote, but was not given the opportunity to do so.

O’Connell has expressed her desire to return to a principal role, though she specified it would not be at Trout Creek Academy

A supporter for O’Connell also spoke at the school board meeting, characterizing her punishment as a “cover-up.”

“Your rapid decision to suspend only proves you’re trying to cover up the fact of a stabbing that occurred at Trout Creek Academy the week before this issue,” the supporter said.

“Previous yearbook censorship in this county that also garnered national media attention was swept under the rug without a suspension or any disciplinary action,” the supporter said.

READ: “It was never the intent to embarrass or harm any of those students:” St. Johns County superintendent speaks out after 80 girls’ yearbook photos edited

After learning about Action News Jax’s coverage of O’Connell’s suspension, Fetty Wap sent her flowers and a note that read: “Dear Principal O’Connell, I hope these flowers lift up your spirit. Wishing you the best. God bless. From Wap and the team.”

0 of 3 Rapper Fetty Wap sends flowers to principal placed on leave after his lyrics ended up in yearbook Rapper Fetty Wap’s publicist reached out to Action News Jax, asking for the name of former Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell so he could send her flowers. Rapper Fetty Wap sends flowers to principal placed on leave after his lyrics ended up in yearbook The card reads: “Dear Principal O’Connell. I hope these flowers lift up your spirit. Wishing you the best. God bless. From Fetty Wap and The Team.” Rapper Fetty Wap sends flowers to principal placed on leave after his lyrics ended up in yearbook The card reads: “Dear Principal O’Connell. I hope these flowers lift up your spirit. Wishing you the best. God bless. From Fetty Wap and The Team.”

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap perform onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day three on June 07, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Fetty Wap perform onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day three on June 07, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Katie O’Connell, Fetty Wap Katie O’Connell (L), Fetty Wap (R) (Action News Jax, Getty)

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