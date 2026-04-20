Local

Remains of man, dog found in burned dumpster at Heckscher Drive gas station

By Rich Jones
Bodies of man and dog found in burning dumpster 4100 block of Heckscher Drive
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — A disturbing discovery following a dumpster fire at the Gate gas station on Heckscher Drive off the East Beltway.

Just after Midnight, firefighters discovered what appears to be the remains of a man and dog inside the dumpster.

JSO Homicide Detectives and the State Fire Marshal are conducting a death investigation.

At this time there appears to be no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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