Remains of man, dog found in burned dumpster at Heckscher Drive gas station

Jacksonville, Fl — A disturbing discovery following a dumpster fire at the Gate gas station on Heckscher Drive off the East Beltway.
Just after Midnight, firefighters discovered what appears to be the remains of a man and dog inside the dumpster.
JSO Homicide Detectives and the State Fire Marshal are conducting a death investigation.
At this time there appears to be no signs of foul play.
Anyone with information about this is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
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