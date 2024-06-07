Residents near San Pablo Road Widening construction site say the dust and noise is unbearable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several homeowners in the San Pablo area are outraged about ongoing road widening construction work by JEA going on right outside their homes. They exclaimed the construction is causing property damage, generating noise, and even kicking up dust that is affecting their AC units.

These neighbors said both JEA and JTA have not addressed their complaints.

Resident Danielle Mahon said she lives on the edge of the entrance of the site. She said the construction work is constantly releasing ash and dust which has directly impacted her health.

“I have a raspy voice because of all of this dust. I didn’t’ have this gunk in my throat before and now we have to change our AC filter every two weeks. It’s unbearable for me and my kids,” said Mahon.

Mahon adds the construction itself makes her home along Hampton falls drive shake. Her neighbor said maintenance for their pool has skyrocketed because of the dust and the noise is out of control.

“The construction workers use an excavator directly behind my backyard to pick up big pieces of asphalt and dump them in the dumpster also 10 feet from my yard. They do this work early hours of the morning and late at night. It’s a huge nuisance and scares my children,” said Taylor Dwyer, a Jacksonville resident.

Both residents said JEA responded to their concerns and said they are not liable if their dirt doesn’t fly into anyone’s yard.

The construction site is part of the widening of San Pablo Road. The work is being done by JTA but the property belongs to JEA.

JTA spokesperson Anthony Junco told Action News Jax in a statement:

“The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is committed to addressing project neighbor concerns. We and our contractors will remain in consistent communication with the neighboring community.”

Residents said they are hoping for solutions to the noise and dust sooner than later.

