See progress photos of new Shands Bridge construction

If you haven’t traveled over the Shands Bridge lately, there’s visible signs of progress on the new bridge that’s under construction.

FDOT shared photos of 60-inch pile bents that are now in place. They’re like sturdy legs that support the bridge over the St. Johns River.

The new four-lane bridge is the final segment of the First Coast Expressway.

It’ll be 20 feet higher than the current bridge, and will improve marine commerce in the region.

It’s expected to be completed in 2030.

New Shands Bridge construction update The new Shands Bridge is taking shape with 60-inch pile bents now in place. Source: FDOT. (FDOT/FDOT)

New Shands Bridge construction update The new Shands Bridge is taking shape with 60-inch pile bents now in place. Source: FDOT. (FDOT/FDOT)

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