Sex chocolate retailer issues recall for undeclared ingredients

Nalpac is voluntarily recalling DTF Sexual Chocolate it purchased and resold. The products have been found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil. Nalpac is not the manufacturer of this product.

Sildenafil and tadalafil are the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Viagra and Cialis is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. These undeclared ingredients could interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels for those individuals who use prescriptions drugs which contain nitrates. Nalpac has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The recalled product is packaged in cases containing 20 retail units. The product can be identified by UPC 757817783069 on the product label. The product was available for purchase in adult retail stores and through shopsexology.com and royalsins.com.

Sex Chocolate Recall Photo courtesy: FDA

Nalpac is not the Manufacturer of these products but is voluntarily recalling the product, notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers and retailers that have the recalled product should stop using or selling products and return to the place of purchase or discard immediately.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group