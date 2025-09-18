Sip & Stroll returns tonight at Southbank Riverwalk after hiatus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Third Thursday Sip & Stroll returns tonight at the Southbank Riverwalk from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Back in May, Downtown Vision announced the monthly event would take a hiatus during the summer. Officials say that they would use that break to "enhance the event and develop new, memorable experiences for the community.’

The event, which stretches from the Friendship Fountain to Chart House, features live music, food trucks, riverside bars, and, of course, a stroll by the river.

Tonight’s event features live music at the Friendship Fountain and Riverplace Tower, Jax Beach Aerial Artists at The Peninsula, and a guided tour of the Southbank neighborhood from 5:30 to 6:30. Several food trucks will be at the monthly event including El Chamo Criollo, Latin Soul Grille, Hard Pressed Burgers, Chubby Burrito, El Gaucho Grill, and Foodie Stop. Other food vendors include La Bodega Original, Lazy Days Hotdog Cart, and drinks from Manifest Distilling.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Paid parking is available at the visitor lot of Riverplace Tower and the parking lot of Chart House. If you’re feeling more nautical, you can dock your boat at the Friendship Fountain dock or the Riverplace Tower dock.

Each Sip & Stroll will feature a different theme, with different forms of entertainment. You can find more information on tonight’s event on the Downtown Jacksonville website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group