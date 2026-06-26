Slamming the brakes: Gov. DeSantis vetoes E-bike regulations bill

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have enacted new rules and regulations for E-bikes.

The governor cited concerns about how it would be enforced and the potential for additional surveillance from local governments.

The bill would have established a 10 mph speed limit for e-bikes and other “micromobility devices” within 50 feet of a pedestrian, required e-bike riders to yield to people on foot.

Violations would be nonmoving traffic violations, punishable by a $30 fine.

Across the state, lawmakers have used crashes and other tragedies as examples of the need for better protection for pedestrians and young people.

Last May, 12-year-old Parker Anderson was flown to the hospital after crashing an e-bike outside the Julington Creek neighborhood, in the same area where another local middle school student was hurt in an e-bike crash three days later.

These are just a few of several recent incidents WOKV has covered as more e-bikes and other electric vehicles are being used on sidewalks and in communities around NE Florida.

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