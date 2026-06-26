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Slamming the brakes: Gov. DeSantis vetoes E-bike regulations bill

By Rich Jones
Florida Budget FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara/AP)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have enacted new rules and regulations for E-bikes.

The governor cited concerns about how it would be enforced and the potential for additional surveillance from local governments.

The bill would have established a 10 mph speed limit for e-bikes and other “micromobility devices” within 50 feet of a pedestrian, required e-bike riders to yield to people on foot.

Violations would be nonmoving traffic violations, punishable by a $30 fine.

Across the state, lawmakers have used crashes and other tragedies as examples of the need for better protection for pedestrians and young people.

Last May, 12-year-old Parker Anderson was flown to the hospital after crashing an e-bike outside the Julington Creek neighborhood, in the same area where another local middle school student was hurt in an e-bike crash three days later.

These are just a few of several recent incidents WOKV has covered as more e-bikes and other electric vehicles are being used on sidewalks and in communities around NE Florida.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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