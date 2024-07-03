‘Spiked’ drinks almost identical to originals making it easier for kids to accidentally drink

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In midst of Fourth of July celebrations, parents are asked to double-check their “spiked” or “hard” drinks.

The canned drinks now contain alcohol and look almost the same as the non-alcoholic drinks, including the same font and design. The 5% alcohol content is is advertised at the very bottom of the cans.

Children could reach for these thinking it is simply lemonade or juice.

“We had a case in Florida where a non-native English-speaking family accidentally handed their kid a spiked Mountain Dew thinking it was regular Mountain Dew. The child was under the age of six and had to go to the emergency room,” Michael McCormick, spokesperson for the Florida Poison Control, said.

A young child’s liver cannot process alcohol. McCormick adds alcohol can cause a dangerous drop in a child’s blood sugar level, and some cases have been fatal.

While these drinks are sold in the alcohol aisle, they often end up in the same fridge, cooler, or even on the same table as other non-alcoholic beverages.

“I think if we just thoroughly check what we’re drinking beforehand, hopefully we can keep it out of children’s hands. Trying to get a company to change their whole brand is a lot harder,” Alexis Pool, a Jacksonville resident, said.

There’s another concern too. Florida Poison Control said the drink itself might not look the same as standard drinks, but they still smell and taste fruity. Just like people are urged to keep beer bottles and wine locked away, Florida Poison Control asks to add these spiked drinks to that list.

“These are not stereotypical alcohol drinks that smell and taste off-putting. These new drinks are really sugary and will attract children to them, even in a clear cup,” McCormick said.

If a child does accidentally consume alcohol, parents are asked to still call the Poison Control Hotline at 1(800) 222-1222. Calls are 100% confidential and callers will be directed to a medical professional who will try to treat your case at home first.

Safety officials ask families to have a game plan whether at home or outside to ensure the whole family has a safe Fourth of July holiday.

