Bartram Trail alum among three defenders signed by Sporting JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville is adding three defenders to its roster as its professional debut inches closer. The club announced the signings of Mohamed Traore, Tyshawn Rose, and Bartram Trail alum Ethan Dudley.

“Reliable defense is critical to any team’s success,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “These young men will be a crucial part of building our defensive foundation.”

“Winning doesn’t come easy in a league as competitive as the USL Championship,” said Head of Soccer Mark Warburton. “These players add quality and depth that will help us compete.”

Mohamed Traore started his professional career with Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC. He most recently played with Phoenix Rising FC, helping the team win its first USL Championship title in 2023. “I’m excited to bring my experience winning in this league to Sporting JAX,” said Traore. “I’m ready to get to work in Jacksonville.”

Before joining Sporting JAX, Tyshawn Rose played with USL League Two teams Boston Bolts and Seacoast United during his collegiate career at Boston College. In 2023, Rose joined the MLS NEXT Pro team North Texas SC, where he became an MLS NEXT Pro Champion. He most recently played for Huntsville City FC. “Starting this next chapter with a club like Sporting JAX is exciting,” said Rose. “It’s a unique opportunity for the team and myself to help build something special.”

St. Johns native Ethan Dudley returns to Northeast Florida after playing with MLS NEXT Pro team Atlanta United 2 and USL League One team Chattanooga FC. “Playing professionally so close to home means a lot to me,” said Dudley. “Being part of an inaugural team makes it even more special.”

With these signings, the inaugural roster for Sporting JAX’s men’s team is at 11. The club is expected to make its debut in March. You can find ticketing information on the Sporting JAX website.

