Sporting JAX adds firepower with new player signing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Professional women’s soccer team Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it’s adding forward Libby Smith to the club’s inaugural roster. The move reunites her with her former Birmingham City teammate Jade Pennock.

“Libby is a proven competitor who brings experience and an edge to our squad,” says Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “She’s a player who knows how to rise to the occasion and her passion for the game will not only resonate with her teammates but also inspire young players with dreams of playing at this level.”

The UK-native signed with Leicester City Women at the age of 17 before transferring to Birmingham City Women. Smith made 11 goals during her time at Birmingham City.

Smith will make her Sporting JAX debut on Saturday, September 13 against Carolina Ascent FC at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

