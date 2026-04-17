Sporting JAX could clinch home playoff game this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville’s women’s team could achieve another milestone in their season of firsts.

Sporting JAX’s first-ever playoff game could be a home game, if they win their match against Spokane Zephyr FC and Carolina Ascent FC needs to either lose or tie with Dallas Trinity FC.

In their inaugural season, Sporting JAX is currently the best team in the Gainbridge Super League with 47 points, followed by Lexington SC with 40. Carolina Ascent FC is currently third with 39 points, and Dallas Trinity FC is fourth with 32 points.

Sporting JAX has one of the best offenses in the league. The club currently leads the league in goals scored, with three players in the top five: Ashlyn Puerta, Paige Kenton, and Baylee DeSmit. While the women’s team is good at scoring, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks is good at letting the opposite happen. Parks is currently third in the league in saves and leads the league in games without allowing a goal.

You can watch the Sporting JAX take on Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. on Peacock. The club’s next home game will be Saturday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. against Lexington SC at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Sporting JAX’s final regular season home game is Sunday, May 3, against Brooklyn FC. Tickets for both matches are on sale now. You can register for playoff ticket access on the Sporting JAX website.

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