Sporting JAX hosting Signing Day for fans and season ticket holders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In honor of 904 Day, soccer club Sporting JAX will host a special Signing Day event for season ticket holders and fans.



Fans will be able to mingle with staff as well as other soccer fans, receive complimentary food and drinks, and get 20% off Sporting JAX merchandise.



Season ticket depositors can participate in a special signing day photo op where they “sign a contract” like their favorite athletes. Depositors will also receive their exclusive Founding Member pin at the event.



The free event will be on September 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sporting JAX office at the Above Athletic Center (14797 Philips Highway) near Nocatee Parkway.



You’re encouraged to RSVP at the Sporting JAX Events page.



