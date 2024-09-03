Local

Sporting JAX hosting Signing Day for fans and season ticket holders

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Sporting JAX hosting Signing Day event

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In honor of 904 Day, soccer club Sporting JAX will host a special Signing Day event for season ticket holders and fans.

Fans will be able to mingle with staff as well as other soccer fans, receive complimentary food and drinks, and get 20% off Sporting JAX merchandise.

Season ticket depositors can participate in a special signing day photo op where they “sign a contract” like their favorite athletes. Depositors will also receive their exclusive Founding Member pin at the event.

The free event will be on September 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sporting JAX office at the Above Athletic Center (14797 Philips Highway) near Nocatee Parkway.

You’re encouraged to RSVP at the Sporting JAX Events page.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!