Spotlight: Jaguars kick off new era Sunday at EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the Liam Coen era Sunday at EverBank Stadium as they host the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars are 15-15 all-time in regular-season openers.

Wednesday, September 3:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Live Jazz & Wine Down Wednesday - 7:00 pm - The Underground

Thursday, September 4:

904 Day Breakfast - 7:30 am - VyStar Tower

Friday, September 5:

Adam Sandler - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Historic Avondale Pairing Walking Tour - 1:30 pm

Bonnie X Clyde at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm

Saturday, September 6:

It’s a 2000s Party at DECCA LIVE - 9:00 pm

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews & Trivia - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion

Galaxy Fest 2025 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

NCAC National College Fair - 9:00 am - 1:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Dallas Trinity FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

Sunday, September 7:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and FOX 30

