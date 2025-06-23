News

SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp return home + homecoming for Molly Hatchet

By Rich Jones
VyStar Ballpark Home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Credit: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are International League first-half champions, and return home following a lengthy road trip. They host the Nashville Sounds at VyStar Ballpark Tuesday - Sunday.

Here is a rundown of other events, including Heart at The Amp, and Molly Hatchet’s return to its birthplace.

Monday, June 23:

Avril Lavigne: Greatest Hits Tour 2025 with special guest Simple Plan - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Tuesday, June 24:

EverBank Stadium Job Fair at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center - Starts at 5:00 pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Heart - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Totally 80’s Tour Big Country, Tommy Tutone, Gene Loves Jezebel & Bow Wow Wow -8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, June 25:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

APEX Bard Bus Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre


Thursday, June 26:

Community Art Workshop - 4:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ritz Museum After Dark - Ritz Museum

APEX Bard Bus Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Slightly Stoopid: Step into the Sun Summer Tour with special guests Iration & Little Stranger - 6:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, June 27:

Billy Currington & Kip Moore with special guest Jade Eagleson - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Florida Black Excellence Fest: Taste of Excellence - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour - 7:05 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ledisi Love You Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, June 28:

Unicorn World - 3-hour interactive adventure featuring life-sized unicorns, enchanting activities, and non-stop wonder - 9:00 am - 5:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Florida Black Excellence Fest Main Event 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Molly Hatchet - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, June 29:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Unicorn World - 3-hour interactive adventure featuring life-sized unicorns, enchanting activities, and non-stop wonder - 9:00 am - 4:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

