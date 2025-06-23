SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp return home + homecoming for Molly Hatchet

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are International League first-half champions, and return home following a lengthy road trip. They host the Nashville Sounds at VyStar Ballpark Tuesday - Sunday.

Here is a rundown of other events, including Heart at The Amp, and Molly Hatchet’s return to its birthplace.

Monday, June 23:

Avril Lavigne: Greatest Hits Tour 2025 with special guest Simple Plan - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Tuesday, June 24:

EverBank Stadium Job Fair at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center - Starts at 5:00 pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Heart - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Totally 80’s Tour Big Country, Tommy Tutone, Gene Loves Jezebel & Bow Wow Wow -8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, June 25:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

APEX Bard Bus Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre





Thursday, June 26:

Community Art Workshop - 4:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ritz Museum After Dark - Ritz Museum

APEX Bard Bus Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Slightly Stoopid: Step into the Sun Summer Tour with special guests Iration & Little Stranger - 6:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, June 27:

Billy Currington & Kip Moore with special guest Jade Eagleson - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Florida Black Excellence Fest: Taste of Excellence - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour - 7:05 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ledisi Love You Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, June 28:

Unicorn World - 3-hour interactive adventure featuring life-sized unicorns, enchanting activities, and non-stop wonder - 9:00 am - 5:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Florida Black Excellence Fest Main Event 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Molly Hatchet - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, June 29:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Unicorn World - 3-hour interactive adventure featuring life-sized unicorns, enchanting activities, and non-stop wonder - 9:00 am - 4:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group