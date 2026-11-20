JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A downtown St. Augustine pub crawl, a group dressed like ’80s rock stars and a little table salt. That’s how one of the stories in the new season of HBO’s It’s Florida, Man. gets started.

Jeff Tomsic, the show’s co-creator and director, told Kristine Bellino on Jacksonville’s Morning News In Depth that he’d been hoping to set an episode in St. Augustine, where he lives.

The story follows a pub crawl host who, as a joke, tries to pass off table salt as drugs. He gets into trouble and, somewhere along the way, falls in love.

“I love a love story,” Tomsic said. “What can I say?”

The people behind the ‘Florida Man’ headlines

Tomsic spent part of his childhood in Orlando. He said the idea for the show came from Danny McBride’s production company, Rough House Pictures.

The pitch was simple. Let people tell their own wild Florida stories, then have actors and comedians act them out.

Some stories come straight from the news. Others spread by word of mouth or come from people who send their stories directly to the show.

Tomsic said he wanted to hear from the people behind the headlines because they’re so often the ones taking the heat when a story goes viral.

“What’s great about Florida is that you could be 100% yourself here,” he said.

A bounty hunter and a giant hamster wheel

One episode Tomsic singled out stars Bob Odenkirk as a bounty hunter named Cobra. In the story, Cobra teams up with a fugitive he’s already caught to go after more dangerous fugitives.

Tomsic said Odenkirk paid close attention to getting the beard right and even wore a fake belly to look more like Cobra.

Bellino said Odenkirk’s character reminded her of a coworker named Bob who has chased alligators away from the station’s property. Tomsic joked that he might need to meet him for season four.

The new season also tells the story of a Pompano Beach man who built a human-sized hamster wheel to run across the ocean.

Tomsic said the idea sounds absurd at first, but the man is an accomplished endurance athlete. He hopes viewers finish the episode rooting for him.

Bellino also passed along a message from WOKV’s Chase Bunker, who said Tomsic’s 2018 comedy Tag is a favorite and that he owns it on Blu-ray.

Tomsic said both projects reflect what he likes to make most: comedies inspired by real people and the things they actually did.

Tomsic said the third season of It’s Florida, Man. premieres Friday, December 4, on HBO and HBO Max. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group