St. Johns County Clerk hosting Passport Saturday event February 28

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office is giving residents a special weekend opportunity to apply for a passport.

A Passport Saturday event is set for February 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center. No appointment is required.

Clerk Brandon J. Patty says while the office accepts passport applications Monday through Friday, this weekend event is designed to give families a more convenient option.

During Passport Saturday, staff will review and accept applications for:

First-time passports

Passports issued more than 15 years ago that require a new application

Children under 16

Lost, stolen, or damaged passports

Clerks will also provide passport photo services and help applicants complete the required paperwork.

Anyone traveling internationally — including infants — must have a passport book. Applicants using a new application form must appear in person, regardless of age.

According to the U.S. Department of State, routine passport processing times are currently four to six weeks, while expedited service takes about two to three weeks.

Officials note that renewal applications using Form DS-82 cannot be processed at the Clerk’s Office. Those must be submitted directly to the State Department online or by mail at travel.state.gov.

To save time, applicants are encouraged to download and complete the DS-11 form in advance and bring all required documents, including a government-issued ID, certified birth certificate, and any previous passport. A 2-by-2-inch color photo on a white background is required, though photos can also be taken on-site.

Payments to the U.S. Department of State must be made by personal check, cashier’s check, or money order. Cash, starter checks, and credit cards will not be accepted for federal passport fees.

Officials encourage applicants to carefully review all instructions beforehand to ensure the fastest service possible.

