St. Johns County’s anti-litter initiative wins top honors at national conference

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County announces that its anti-litter initiative, Get Hooked, received multiple awards at the Savvy Awards Ceremony in Arlington, Texas.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Savvy Awards, held at the 3CMA (City-County Communications & Marketing Association) Annual Conference, was held from Sept. 4-6 and spearheaded by the Office of Public Affairs and Public Works Department.

Over 1,100 entries from local governments were entered for awards throughout 38 categories, and St. Johns County received first place for the Savvy Award in the Go Green Communication Program Efforts Division as well as the Diamond Award for the Communications & Marketing Processes category.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated partners and volunteers whose efforts have made the Get Hooked campaign a resounding success,” Public Works Outreach Coordinator Matthew Denny said. “We’re not just Getting Hooked; we’re getting results!”

Launched in January 2023, the Get Hooked initiative was developed in response to the alarming collection of more than 49 tons of roadside debris by the County’s Road & Bridge Division Litter Crews in 2022. The campaign aims to educate and engage residents, raise awareness, and provide actionable steps to combat litter.

Since its inception, the Get Hooked initiative has successfully partnered with 20 organizations and hosted four countywide events, drawing nearly 900 participants. Together, they have collected almost 4,000 pounds of trash from local beaches and roadways

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.