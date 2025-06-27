St. Marys Middle School teacher competing in Miss Georgia USA pageant

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A St. Marys Middle School teacher will be competing Friday and Saturday for the Miss Georgia USA crown.

“Maybe my students will finally think I’m cool if I win Miss Georgia USA,” Brook Vanzant, who is also a 2021 Camden County High School grad, joked on her Facebook page.

“Brooke, also known as Miss GA Olive, is representing our community with grace and talent," Camden County Schools stated in a post on its Facebook page. “Let’s cheer her on and wish her the best of luck!”

If Vanzant wins, she’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

The 2025 Miss Georgia USA pageant will be held on Friday and Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee, alongside the Miss Tennessee USA pageant.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.