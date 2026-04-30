State of Downtown Report says 2025 was ‘monumental year’ for Jacksonville’s urban public spaces

Jacksonville, Fl — 2025 was a monumental year for Downtown Jacksonville’s urban public spaces, according to the State of Downtown report.

Downtown Vision’s annual report found Downtown’s residential population surpassed 9,000 in 2025, a 97% increase since 2016. The projected population in 2028 is over 13,000.

The city has long pursued a milestone of 10,000 Downtown residents.

Anchored by park investments along the waterfront, more than $230 million in public space investment is currently flowing through the pipeline.

More than 5.3 million people attended Downtown events in 2025. Downtown hotels experienced average occupancy of 64.8% and recorded 614,005 total room nights.

The report estimates more than 4,000 healthcare employees work in Downtown Jacksonville, a major driver of job creation.

However, the Downtown office market experienced heightened vacancy and declining headcounts in line with national trends.

The report points to significant growth on the horizon, as evidenced by the more than 140,000 square feet of Class A office space under construction as part of the One Shipyards Place development in the Sports and Entertainment District, along with more than 200,000 square feet of developable office space currently proposed as part of the RiversEdge development on the Southbank.

The 2025 State of Downtown Report is a recap of progress and development in Downtown Jacksonville from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group