The state of Florida pushing for management of red snapper fishing in the Atlantic

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that the state is seeking to take control of red snapper management in the Atlantic and to extend the season to 39 days for Florida anglers.

During a news conference in Fernandina Beach, DeSantis said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has submitted an exempted fishing permit (EFP) to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to allow state management of the recreational red snapper season in the Atlantic beginning in 2026. The Governor says he’s spoken with President Trump and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce about this proposal, and he says they were receptive to it

The proposal includes:

39-day recreational season

Two-phased season

Summer season beginning May 22nd - End of June

Fall season running on three-day weekends in October

“This will be very significant for the local economy here. It will also be very good for folks to be able to have more recreational activities,” DeSantis said.

Gulf red snapper season (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

For the past 7 years, the state has managed recreational red snapper fishing in the Gulf, turning what was once a three-day season into an over 120-day season in 2025. In 2025, the Red Snapper season in the Atlantic was only 2 days long.

