Suspect arrested in Yulee armed bank robbery

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says a Georgia man has been arrested in last month’s armed bank robbery in Yulee. 66-year-old Marshall Froskey is facing multiple charges, including armed burglary, armed robbery, and grand theft.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on October 10, Froskey allegedly showed his gun to employees at the staff to empty the cash drawers and then forced two people into the bank’s vault to fill a bag with money. Froskey then reportedly locked the two inside the vault. Deputies arrived after the two people locked in the vault triggered the bank’s alarm system.

Investigators say video footage shows Froskey entering a Dodge Ram pickup truck, driving toward Georgia. On October 20, with the help of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County detectives arrested Froskey at his Pembroke home. Most of the stolen money was recovered.

“I commend the diligent work of our deputies and detectives whose swift and coordinated response led to the apprehension of the suspect responsible for the bank robbery,” says Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to public safety ensured this dangerous individual was taken into custody without further incident. This successful outcome reflects the dedication and teamwork that define the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. This career criminal chose the wrong county to steal from.”

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Froskey has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony burglary charges.

