Widespread rain and flooding concerns have caused event organizers to cancel or postpone some events around the region. Downtown Jacksonville had to cancel its Sip & Stroll on the Southbank on Thursday.

Read: Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to include much of NE Fla. following heavy rains, flooding

Other events impacted include:

Friday night’s JaxParks Movie Night: CANCELED

Friday night’s Deck the Chairs in Jax Beach: POSTPONED (new date Nov. 27)

(new date Nov. 27) Saturday’s Atlantic Beach Music Festival: POSTPONED

Friday/Saturday Kingsland, Ga. Catfish Festival: POSTPONED

Organizers of St. Augustine’s Light-Up Night event scheduled for Saturday released the following statement Friday morning:

“The City of St. Augustine is closely monitoring developing weather conditions ahead of Light-Up! Night on Saturday, November 21, particularly the potential for localized flooding. If conditions create safety concerns, scheduled Light-Up! Night activities may need to be modified or canceled. However, even if the traditional ceremony cannot take place, the Nights of Lights display will still be illuminated.”

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On Friday morning, a coastal flood warning was issued for Eastern Putnam County and flood watches were issued for most of Duval and St. Johns counties. Schools in Flagler County were canceled Friday.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day forecasting possible rain totals of 2 to 4 inches near the Northeast Florida coastline especially St. Johns County. Some nuisance flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain through at least midday Saturday.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team forecasts that we’ll dry out for Sunday with highs back into the mid 70s.

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