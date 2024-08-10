Local

Thousands of fans prepare for Jaguars vs. Chiefs game

By Shanila Kabir, Action News Jax

(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tens of thousands of fans are expected for the preseason opener game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir met fans from all over the country for both the Jaguars and Chiefs.

She met a family whose daughter said attending this game was her 12th birthday wish; Patrick Mahomes made her a Chiefs fan.

Another fan, Jorge Victoria told Kabir he’s been a diehard Jaguars fan since he was a little boy, and he flew all the way from Arizona.

Just about everyone said this game will be one of many that they will attend.

