Thousands of fans prepare for Jaguars vs. Chiefs game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tens of thousands of fans are expected for the preseason opener game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir met fans from all over the country for both the Jaguars and Chiefs.

She met a family whose daughter said attending this game was her 12th birthday wish; Patrick Mahomes made her a Chiefs fan.

Another fan, Jorge Victoria told Kabir he’s been a diehard Jaguars fan since he was a little boy, and he flew all the way from Arizona.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Just about everyone said this game will be one of many that they will attend.

Hear more from fans on CBS47 at 6.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.