Three arrested after JSO conducts drug bust on the southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested in a drug bust in an apartment complex on the southside. The SWAT team surrounded a building at the Lakeside Apartments on Friday after carrying out a search warrant.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacob Thigpen and Andres Mejia are two of three people who were arrested during the raid. A 15-year-old was also arrested during the raid, however, we chose to not identify him because of his age. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir went to the apartments and heard from community members relieved to see guns and drugs taken off the streets.

One neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said the neighborhood was barricaded until the suspects came out.

“I wasn’t around when the people came out because I didn’t want to stick around in case shots were fired. I did hear they found drugs and guns in the building.”

He said he moved to the southside believing it was a safer part of town and hoped this was an isolated crime.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville resident Roz McCarthy said this is not the type of crime she typically sees in this area.

“The crimes we see in this area are usually petty crimes like breaking into cars. Now, we are seeing more violence and drug-related crimes. It has become really concerning for residents in this city,” said McCarthy.

Both Jacob Thigpen and Andres Mejia are still in custody at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.