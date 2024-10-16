Local

TIPS: How to keep your dog safe during Halloween

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: French Bulldog Enzo poses as a lobster at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 20, 2012 in New York City. Hundreds of dog owners festooned their pets for the annual event, the largest of its kind in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (John Moore)

With Halloween right around the corner, Dogtopia is sharing ways for you to keep your dog safe on such a spooky night.

  • Keep an eye on the door:  With so many people coming to your door, your dog can become stressed. To make sure your pet doesn’t bolt when the door is open, keep them in a separate part of the house or on a leash.
  • Watch out for decorations and wires: Be mindful of where you put decorations. You should try to keep your pets away from areas where they could get into wires, fire, and decorations that could pose a choking hazard.
  • Be aware of costumes: If you’re dressing your pet up for Halloween, make sure they’re comfortable. make sure the costume doesn’t limit heir movement, sight, or ability to breathe and bark.
  • Hide the candy: It’s important to keep your pet away from the candy. Several treats are toxic to pets.

