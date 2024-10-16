TIPS: How to keep your dog safe during Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, Dogtopia is sharing ways for you to keep your dog safe on such a spooky night.

Keep an eye on the door: With so many people coming to your door, your dog can become stressed. To make sure your pet doesn't bolt when the door is open, keep them in a separate part of the house or on a leash.

Watch out for decorations and wires: Be mindful of where you put decorations. You should try to keep your pets away from areas where they could get into wires, fire, and decorations that could pose a choking hazard.

Be aware of costumes: If you're dressing your pet up for Halloween, make sure they're comfortable. make sure the costume doesn't limit heir movement, sight, or ability to breathe and bark.

Hide the candy: It's important to keep your pet away from the candy. Several treats are toxic to pets.

