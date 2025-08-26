Traffic Misery: Crashes on I-95, I-10 cause extensive morning delays

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s morning rush hour was gridlock before sunrise due to a serious crash with injuries on I-95 at Emerson just south of Downtown Jacksonville.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed (as of this writing) with traffic being diverted onto Emerson. Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Dylan Bryan says a motorcyclist on the ramp to I-95 from Emerson collided with a JTA bus. Witnesses report the motorcycle was driving erratically moments before the crash. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries. No one on the bus was hurt.

A separate crash on I-10 eastbound has multiple lanes blocked before I-295, causing delays for miles. The First Alert Traffic team will update delays and alternates at least every ten minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.

3 Big Things to Know:

A violent series of events in Atlantic Beach ends with an armed suspect dead. A couple visiting from Georgia was fishing at the Dutton Island Preserve Boat Ramp when they saw a man shooting a rifle into the water. Police say he repeatedly threatened them before driving off, and crashed into another car on Mayport Road. Officers attempted to negotiate with the man from outside of the car for an hour and a half. The 37-year-old was shot and killed after police say he reached into a rifle case. This is the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year, ten of which have been deadly.

The state is increasing truck driver immigration checks after a deadly crash on Florida’s Turnpike. Attorney General James Uthmeier says state police will increase inspections at state entry points. They’ll be searching for illegal aliens who may be operating large trucks using out-of-state driver’s licenses. Uthmeier says he also sent a letter to the US Department of Transportation urging them to take action against California and Washington for issuing a Commercial Driver’s License to the suspect.

Parking fines in St. Augustine will more than double in less than two weeks. City Commissioners on Monday approved a citizen-led proposal to raise illegal parking fees from $35 to $100. The boundary for the fees includes Old Mission Avenue, the Matanzas River, South Street and the San Sebastian River. The city says it’s received multiple complaints from residents about people blocking driveways and utilities, or parking in front of fire hydrants.

