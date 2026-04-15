Unique partnership to transform old Duval elementary school to affordable housing

Jacksonville, Fl — Happening this morning, a groundbreaking ceremony will mark a new beginning for the former site of Lake Forest Elementary School.

The Village at Lake Forest is a new development by the nonprofit developer Ability Housing.

It’ll bring 120 affordable apartments to the Northside.

Ability Housing will set aside 25% of the units for Duval County Public Schools faculty and staff.

DCPS will operate an on-site early learning center.

In 2019 the Duval County School Board voted to close Lake Forest Elementary School and consolidate its remaining students into North Shore Elementary, and later close Northwestern Middle School.

The school historically underperformed, and earned an “F” for the 2018-2019 school year.

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Mediators are moving closer to extending the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and restarting negotiations to salvage the fragile truce before it expires next week. The U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have imperiled the week-old agreement but regional officials said Wednesday they are making progress. Jonathan Savage has this update:

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