Veteran St. Augustine police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

Jacksonville, Fl — A member of the St. Augustine Police Department is facing criminal charges.

Patrol Supervisor Darrick Brandon Embrey was arrested for a domestic incident.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office charged him with felony intimidation involving written or electronic threats to kill or cause bodily harm.

The alleged incident took place while Embrey was off duty.

Police officials say he has since resigned after 25 years with the department.

In a statement, the St. Augustine Police Department says it holds its members to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty.

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