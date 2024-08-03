Local

Weather: Saint Johns County Issues Local State of Emergency in Advance of Potential Storm

By Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV
By Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV

As the potential for storm conditions is forecast throughout Northeast Florida, Saint Johns County is issuing a local state of emergency which mirrors the declaration issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

As of this posting the storm, which is identified as “Tropical Storm 4,” is projected to bring high winds and rain to the Jacksonville area on Sunday night.

AirMass RGB Data CONUS Image via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration AirMass RGB Data CONUS Image Photo Credit: GOES - East via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/conus.php?sat=G16)

At this hour First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says, “The depression continues to steadily move westward within a moist atmosphere & now generally low shear. Land interaction with the Cuba is now the chief inhibiting factor for organization/strengthening. The wave will move over the Southeast Gulf & strengthening should begin.” Click here for more updates as Mike updates the forecast.

Tropical Depression Four First Alert Weather Map

WOKV will provide full coverage of the storm with the First Alert Weather team. The public can also sign up for Nixle emergency alerts from Saint Johns County by texting: StJohnsEOC to 888777.

Duval County residents can register on the JAX Ready site at: https://www.jaxready.com/.

For information on getting, and staying, prepared, check the WOKV Hurricane Guide.

In a written release county officials say, “the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center moved into Level 2 activation. Level 3 is the lowest level of activation, with Level 1 being the highest.”

This means that the Saint Johns County Administrator and the Director of Emergency Management are ordered to “take whatever actions are necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare” of the community.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!