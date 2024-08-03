Weather: Saint Johns County Issues Local State of Emergency in Advance of Potential Storm

As the potential for storm conditions is forecast throughout Northeast Florida, Saint Johns County is issuing a local state of emergency which mirrors the declaration issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

As of this posting the storm, which is identified as “Tropical Storm 4,” is projected to bring high winds and rain to the Jacksonville area on Sunday night.

AirMass RGB Data CONUS Image via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration AirMass RGB Data CONUS Image Photo Credit: GOES - East via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/conus.php?sat=G16)

At this hour First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says, “The depression continues to steadily move westward within a moist atmosphere & now generally low shear. Land interaction with the Cuba is now the chief inhibiting factor for organization/strengthening. The wave will move over the Southeast Gulf & strengthening should begin.” Click here for more updates as Mike updates the forecast.

Tropical Depression Four First Alert Weather Map

WOKV will provide full coverage of the storm with the First Alert Weather team. The public can also sign up for Nixle emergency alerts from Saint Johns County by texting: StJohnsEOC to 888777.

Duval County residents can register on the JAX Ready site at: https://www.jaxready.com/.

For information on getting, and staying, prepared, check the WOKV Hurricane Guide.

In a written release county officials say, “the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center moved into Level 2 activation. Level 3 is the lowest level of activation, with Level 1 being the highest.”

This means that the Saint Johns County Administrator and the Director of Emergency Management are ordered to “take whatever actions are necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare” of the community.





