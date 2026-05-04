Wildfire being monitored in Jacksonville on Westside near I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it’s monitoring a 4-acre wildfire Monday on Jacksonville’s Westside near Interstate 10. The fire, in the area of Yellow Water and Rebar roads, may impact road conditions, an FHP news release said.

“Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to the fog/smoke conditions, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours,” the Monday morning news release states. “Motorist are advised to exercise extreme caution while driving within these areas.”

The Florida Forest Service’s interactive wildfires map said the blaze was 3.74 acres and was 90 percent contained as of 12:34 a.m. Monday.

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