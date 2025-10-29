Local

WOKV Show Notes 10/29/25: Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center Marks Milestone Anniversary

Rich Jones
Baptist Health MD Anderson Cancer Center expansion Baptist Health is expanding the MD Anderson Cancer Center with a 9-story, 330,000 sq. ft. facility.
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville — Jacksonville’s Morning News is on location at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in NE Florida.

At Baptist MD Anderson, patients are surrounded by a team working with some of the most advanced therapies available.

Dr. Bill Putnam, Medical Director, explains how their mission of making cancer history comes to life.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville's Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006.

