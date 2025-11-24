WOKV Show Notes November 24, 2025: New park opens on Southbank, more developments to come

Jacksonville, Fl — Today, city officials are set to cut the ribbon on the all-new Riversedge Park on the Southbank.

It is the first of many projects set to come to the riverfront in the coming months and years ahead.

The park includes a waterfront walking path, trails, and playgrounds.

It’s part of the city’s larger, $693 million Riversedge project that incudes more than 1,000 residential units, 200 hotel rooms, and park space.

“So we are making real progress toward a vibrant and thriving downtown, and its evidence, its evident in these and many other projects that are underway or ones that are going to be starting very soon.”, said Mayor Donna Deegan.

On the Northbank, Riverfront Plaza has a soft opening this Saturday, when the city hosts post-Thanksgiving events including the lighting of the Christmas tree and Light Boat Parade.

The $38 million first phase of the park includes a playground on top of a pavilion building, an event lawn, new bulkhead, improved riverwalk and plaza space connecting to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Meantime, Jacksonville city leaders are set to meet this morning and talk about the future of Downtown.

It comes days after Downtown Vision’s State of Downtown report was released.

It found Downtown added residents and drew an increased number of visitors last year, while the office vacancy rate decreased.

Rachael Wyant, Director of Research for Downtown Vision, Inc. provides more takeaways from the report.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Capitol Update: Ryan Schmelz has the latest from DC, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green announcing her intent to resign in January. This marks the latest high-profile rift between President Trump and his MAGA allies. What’s next for MTG, and what does this mean for Republican control in the House?

FOX’s Jonathan Savage has the latest on US-led peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. While Secretary Rubio says the talks are progressing, critics say the current proposal is skewed significantly in favor of Russia.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker looks at travelers who abuse wheelchair services at the airport, in an effort to beat the boarding crowds and secure preferred seating. Catch his full report on CBS47 and FOX30 tonight at 5:45pm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group