Local

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis has a conversation with radio host Erick Erickson

By Ben Fridkis
Erick Erickson Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WOKV / Cox Media Group
By Ben Fridkis

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis chats with Erick Erickson on topics of the potential future of US-Cuba relations, the exit of U.S Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Vice President JD Vance on his way to Islamabad to meet with Iran delegates, and the photos of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon.

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Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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