WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis has a conversation with radio host Erick Erickson

WOKV’s Benjamin Fridkis chats with Erick Erickson on topics of the potential future of US-Cuba relations, the exit of U.S Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Vice President JD Vance on his way to Islamabad to meet with Iran delegates, and the photos of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ in Lebanon.

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