Woman arrested, dies in St. Johns County patrol vehicle

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old woman is dead after St. Johns County deputies said she experienced a medical emergency Wednesday in a patrol vehicle.

In a statement Friday about the incident, the sheriff’s office said it conducted a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West 3rd and Duval streets.

During that stop, deputies searched the vehicle and located suspected narcotics, a Friday sheriff’s office social media post states. The woman, identified as Kristen Williams, was placed under arrest and put into a patrol vehicle, the social media post states.

“While in a patrol vehicle, Williams began experiencing a medical emergency and exhibited signs consistent with an overdose,” the social media post states.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.