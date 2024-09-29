Local

‘Would’ve been gone:’ Local family lucky to be alive after tree crushes home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family of three has to rebuild after a tree crashed into their Moncrief house during Helene.

Homeowner Sabrinna Setzer told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir that it could have killed her young daughter and boyfriend.

“If he was in his room playing games. and she was in her room where she was supposed to be, she would’ve been gone,” Setzer said.

The tree fell into the house Thursday night and Setzer says it’s completely ruined.

