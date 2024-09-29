‘Would’ve been gone:’ Local family lucky to be alive after tree crushes home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family of three has to rebuild after a tree crashed into their Moncrief house during Helene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Homeowner Sabrinna Setzer told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir that it could have killed her young daughter and boyfriend.

“If he was in his room playing games. and she was in her room where she was supposed to be, she would’ve been gone,” Setzer said.

The tree fell into the house Thursday night and Setzer says it’s completely ruined.

Hear from Setzer on FOX30 at 10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.