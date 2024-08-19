‘You’re gonna work with me:’ Lawsuit causes major changes to homeowners and realtors work together

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you are looking to buy or sell a house, major changes took effect this weekend that will change the way you work with realtors before you even see a house because of a recent lawsuit.

This is a national change that will rock the real estate world.

Before, potential homeowners could call up any agent and tell them they are interested in buying a home. Within minutes, an agent could meet them and show them several homes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As a result of the lawsuit, prospective buyers will have to sign on with an agent before they ever walk through the front door of a home.

Raymond Robinson said he purchased his home three years ago and feels like the added paperwork is not necessary.

“There are realtors out there trying to show people houses for extended periods of time. I understand how they feel but requiring written agreement straight up might be too much,” said Robinson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Howard Flaschen, a broker/realtor at Round Table Realty, said prospective homeowners have taken advantage of realtors for years, using their expertise and then turning around and deciding to buy a home without an agent.

He said that is how homeowners believe they will save money.

“Now, there’s mutual respect and understanding. I’m going to work for you and you for me, and there’s an agreement I will get a paycheck after all of this,” said Flaschen.

Flaschen said this change will require homeowners to prove their loyalty to one real estate agent and they cannot see homes without doing so.

These changes were made by the National Association of Realtors, and they said it will ensure realtors get the 5 to 6% commission when closing on a home whether it comes from a seller or their broker.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.