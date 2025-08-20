Yulee teen faces felony charges after cyberbullying investigation

YULEE, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old girl is facing felony charges following a cyberbullying investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on August 1 after the parents found life-threatening posts on TikTok directed at their child. That account appeared to belong to a former Yulee Middle School student.

The Sheriff’s Office says that because of the threatening posts, the Sheriff’s Office and the school received several calls from parents saying they plan to keep their kids home on the first day of school.

The School Resource Officer from Yulee Middle School set up a meeting with the student who was believed to be behind the account and their parents. The student’s parents said they have parental controls in place that prevent their child from downloading and using social media apps. The account was reported to TikTok and was removed. The Sheriff’s Office says a second account was created the next day using the same child’s name and likeness without their permission.

The Sheriff’s Office says school resource officers received a tip on August 13 identifying a possible suspect behind the account. Investigators interviewed the 13-year-old girl at Yulee Middle School and searched her phone. The phone contained the profile picture and other photos linked to the threatening TikTok account.

The teen is being charged with electronic threats to kill and aggravated stalking.

“No matter your age, threats of this nature come with serious consequences,” says Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Not only did this child make disturbing threats, but she did so using the identity of another student, whose reputation was unfairly damaged in the process. Let this serve as a reminder for parents to closely monitor their child’s activity on any device.”

[WOKV’s news policy dictates that the name of the suspect not be included in this post because the suspect is a minor.]

