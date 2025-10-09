4 people, including 2 children, found dead in 'suspicious' incident inside San Francisco home

(SAN FRANSCISCO) -- Four people, including two children, have been found dead in a “suspicious” incident inside a San Francisco home, authorities said.

San Francisco police officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard at approximately 1:23 p.m. on Thursday to perform a well-being check on a family residing in the home. But when the officers arrived, they discovered four “unresponsive individuals” who were declared dead on scene, according to a statement from the Sam Francisco Police Department.

Police said the deaths appeared to be an isolated incident, reiterating that there is no general threat to the public, but also calling the deaths “suspicious” in nature.

Officers say two of the four people found dead are kids, according to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO.

Neighbors who live next to the family say that they are heartbroken.

"I was just coming back from school, and I heard it from my mom and I just, you know, my heart dropped," Teo Brouwers, who lives next door to the home, told KGO.

"I don't have the words right now. I'm in bit of shock. We are in shock, it's a tragedy and we're thinking about the family. We are processing the information right now," Belinda Hanart, who also lives next door, said to KGO.

"Our bedroom is on their side, and we have two dogs so. There was no noise, nothing, and I think it was the most disturbing part we didn't hear anything. Nothing,” Hanart continued. “We knew it was a family of four with two girls. The older one was probably 12- to 13-years-old and a dog, and it was a very normal family with normal family routine," said Hanart.

The names of the dead have not yet been released and police are not saying what they believe happened, but did confirm that crimes were committed inside the home.

Investigators were asked if an attacker or assailant could have been one of the four found dead in the home, according KGO.

"That is a possibility. We're not confirming any of that at this time but that is a possibility of this incident," said Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department.

"We heard them more than we saw them and it was just normal family life, like kids in the garden trying to get the dog inside, and having barbecue for summer nights, that's it. Just like us," said Hanart.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a parallel investigation and will determine the cause and manner of death.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail was notified of the suspicious deaths and is leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.