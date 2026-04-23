Husband charged with murder in wife's 2002 disappearance makes 1st court appearance, denied bail

(BALTIMORE, Md.) -- Dwight Rust Jr. this week appeared virtually for his first appearance in a Maryland court, a day after being arrested for the first-degree murder of his wife, Michelle Rust, 24 years ago.

Baltimore County District Court Judge Krystin Richardson ruled in favor of prosecutors pushing to hold Rust, 48 without bail on Wednesday afternoon. He remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Rust first reported his wife missing on July 20, 2002, as the couple was preparing for their 3-year-old son's birthday party. He said that Michelle Rust had left around 9:30 a.m. that morning to pick up some last-minute items from Walmart, but never returned. She was 24 years old at the time, and her body has never been found.

It is unclear what evidence might have led investigators to arrest Dwight Rust Jr. early Tuesday. The criminal indictment, obtained by ABC News, reveals little about why prosecutors believe Rust was responsible for her murder. In the indictment, Rust is charged with murdering his wife sometime "on or about" July 19 and July 20, 2002.

State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment beyond the indictment. A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department also declined to comment further.

In the bail review hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Jacey Sheckells argued that Rust was attempting to start a new life with another woman when his wife went missing. According to Sheckells, Rust was having an affair with the woman.

Prosecutors requested that Rust be held without bail due to concerns he might try to intimidate witnesses.

Rust's attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, denied the state's allegations, maintaining Rust's innocence.

"Having an affair with somebody doesn't mean you're going to murder," he told ABC News after the hearing on Wednesday afternoon. "The state's own witnesses, a lot of them, knew that he was ending the marriage. If people know that you're breaking up with somebody, you're not going to go and murder them. That doesn't make any sense."

In the years since, Rust has remarried and has been working for an HVAC company in the area.

"He has cooperated with law enforcement at every turn," Eldridge said. "He's given multiple statements and anything that the police have ever wanted or asked of him, he's done without reservation."

In cooperating over the past 24 years, Eldridge said Rust has also agreed to property searches by authorities.

When Michelle Rust failed to return from the trip to Walmart in 2002, Dwight Rust Jr. called her parents to see if she had stopped by their home. The family all together set out to search for Michelle Rust at nearby Walmart stores, but found no trace of her.

Her father-in-law, Dwight Rust Sr., found her green 1998 Dodge Caravan abandoned on a road that was just 10 minutes from their home. According to police, the ignition key had been broken off in the door. Investigators were unable to find the rest of that key chain, or any of the clothing and jewelry Michelle Rust was wearing when she went missing.

As Michelle Rust was diabetic and needed insulin, hundreds of family members, friends and volunteers quickly joined searches through woods, hospitals and pharmacies in the area to locate her.

Within months, still with no sign of Michelle Rust, police announced that they had concluded foul play was involved in her disappearance. The family also offered a $10,000 reward for any information related to the investigation.

A year after her disappearance, The Baltimore Sun reported that police had not yet ruled out Dwight Rust Jr. as a suspect.

"We pray and hope he is not responsible," Ray Lins, Michelle's father, told The Sun at the time.

In 2023, investigators returned to hunt for new evidence in the case. A group of forensic science students from Towson University assisted by using ground-penetrating radar to search for soil disturbance in the backyards of two properties. These homes formerly belonged to the couple and to Dwight Rust Jr.'s parents just next door.

"There's no finality. Twenty-four hours a day, it goes through your mind: Where is she?" Michelle Rust's father, Ray Lins, told The Sun in 2003. "People use the word closure. We love her. We miss her. And we don't know what happened."

When reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Ray and Gwen Lins declined to comment.

Rust faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for first-degree murder if convicted.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, April 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.