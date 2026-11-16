Lindsay Clancy's new trial is set for March 29, Judge William Sullivan said in court on Monday morning.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office did not say what charges Clancy would be retried for, but one of the prosecutors, Jennifer Sprague, said it would require a jury.

That suggests, according to the defense, that prosecutors intended to retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges since lesser charges could result in a bench trial.

"I think from the Commonwealth's perspective, given what the charges are, it requires a jury trial," said Sprague. "We haven't heard from defense counsel about any other direction for the trial. So without that, we'd be ready to pick a trial date."

"Alea iacta est. The die has been cast. I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it's an indirect comment from the DA that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments," said defense attorney Kevin Reddington.

Most of Monday's hearing was spent debating the best date to begin the trial, with prosecutors citing multiple conflicts for a spring trial.

"We can't go tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow creeps upon its petty pace. We can't do that. We're going to pick a trial date," said Sullivan.

The conference briefly got heated after prosecutors pushed back on a remark from Reddington about the trial aligning with the Ides of March, when Julius Caesar was assassinated.

"Sorry, I don't have any jokes," said Sprague.

"I'm not saying any jokes. All right, I'm just trying to talk to both counsel about getting a date," Sullivan said.

This decision comes two months after nearly every juror rejected the murder case brought against Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children.

Days earlier, Sullivan rejected Clancy's main attempt to have the case thrown out.

"There's all sorts of things we are waiting on, including judicial decisions, so we'll take all our information, then we're going to make a very methodical determination as to what we are going to do," Cruz said outside court on Nov. 2. "I'll be talking more on Nov. 16."

"You think you'll have a decision in two weeks?" a reporter asked.

"That's my plan," he said.

During a hearing earlier this month, Judge Sullivan told both sides that he would like the trial to begin sometime in March -- in part because he is approaching the mandatory retirement age for judges in Massachusetts later this year.

"I'm thinking sometime in March if we can do that, or earlier if possible. But I think March is probably realistic," Judge Sullivan said.

Reddington said he was in favor of a spring trial date as well, while expressing frustration that prosecutors have not yet announced how and if they plan to proceed with the case.

"I am not going to have this woman sit incarcerated for the next year or two or three. I want a trial, and I want it with you, and I want it this spring," said Reddington.

"This would be a retrial," said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague. "As to what that looks like will depend. We're not at that point yet. I think once we get the decision on the motions and see what happens from there, then we would decide what that looks like. But it would be a retrial."

Clancy's initial trial ended in a hung jury after eleven jurors voted to acquit Clancy by reason of insanity, while one holdout juror forced a mistrial.

Defense lawyers took aim at that holdout juror over the last two months, pushing the court to investigate whether the juror followed the court's instructions and asking the court to throw out the case based on their argument that the judge failed to adequately question the holdout about whether he was following the reasonable-doubt instruction during the final days of deliberations.

Judge Sullivan rejected both those motions last week, as well as the prosecution's request for a gag order ahead of a potential retrial.

"Because the Court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury's deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's right not to be placed in double jeopardy," Judge Sullivan wrote.

Clancy's defense team said they plan to appeal that ruling but vowed that their appeal would not delay a retrial.

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