Microsoft is apologizing for the mass global Outlook outage last week and identifying the main causes of the problem that spanned across two workdays.

In a lengthy social media post Monday morning, a Microsoft executive said a combination of a "latent defect," increased load and lessened server capacity were among the cascading set of issues that led to users across the globe dealing with an outage on the email service.

The outage seemingly downed communications across industries last week, with reports of businesses, governments, schools and healthcare providers experiencing communication disruptions.

"A latent defect caused servers to become overwhelmed and unresponsive under certain load conditions," wrote Charles Lamanna, executive vice president of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft.

The defect came from a fix that was "prepared specifically for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers," he said.

Lamana also pointed to "a surge in load" on the networking gateway as a secondary cause of the global outage.

The executive highlighted a reduced server capacity as a third primary reason for last week's email service issues, though Lamana said the reduction "had no impact on its own."

"Taken together, the increased load and the reduced server capacity, caused the network gateway to encounter the latent bug from July. This caused requests to build up until servers ultimately stopped responding. This occurred during the peak window of traffic in the United States," wrote Lamana.

Lamana also explained the extended time period it took to recover from the outage saying, "Recovery took longer than usual because as servers returned to service, they were immediately overwhelmed by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again."

"We are deeply sorry for the impact to all our customers and recognize the impact that this has on their normal business & operations," wrote Lamana in the update.

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