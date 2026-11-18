WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily extended an order blocking the Trump administration from breaking ground on a towering memorial arch in the nation's capital.

The temporary restraining order was due to expire on Thursday, but U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan extended it by 14 days. That would keep President Donald Trump's construction project on hold until Dec. 3 or until Chutkan rules on a pending request for a more permanent preliminary injunction.

The decision followed a Nov. 5 order Chutkan issued shortly after a hearing of the National Capital Planning Commission ended with the Trump-heavy commission giving the arch its final approval in an 8-4 vote, despite dozens of witnesses who opposed the construction.

The administration said the work could begin as soon as the approval and the Interior Department issued a final decision authorizing construction and the proper notification was published by the National Park Service.

In issuing the latest delay, Chutkan granted a request by plaintiffs in lawsuits challenging the arch construction. The case has grown more complicated as separate groups have filed lawsuits asking that the project not be allowed to go forward.

The District of Columbia and Virginia filed suit Oct. 31. Chutkan consolidated that suit with the original, filed by a group of Vietnam veterans and an architectural historian. Members of the Kennedy family filed a separate lawsuit Nov. 10, citing the impact the 250-foot (76-meter) structure would have on family members buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Chutkan said the 14-day extension of the order is warranted because nothing has significantly changed in the litigation in the two weeks since she issued it. She decided to maintain the status quo pending her ruling on the injunction request.

The arch is one of several projects around Washington that Trump has undertaken as he remakes the city, from renovating one of its storied public golf courses to threatening to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Those projects could soon face greater scrutiny after the Democrats take control of Congress.

Many of those plans are being challenged in the courts, and four lawsuits have been filed opposing Trump's proposed memorial arch. Three of the suits have been consolidated with Chutkan overseeing them. The other was filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The original plaintiffs in the District of Columbia case — three veterans and a retired architectural historian — had asked Chutkan to prohibit the administration and the National Park Service “from taking any steps to construct, or to direct or facilitate construction of, any structure in Memorial Circle, absent congressional authorization, during the pendency of this litigation.”

Critics, including the plaintiffs, argue the administration must seek congressional approval for the arch and say that, once built, it will disrupt the sightlines connecting historic landmarks in the nation’s capital. The administration has argued that Congress decades ago cleared the way for a monument at Memorial Circle.

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