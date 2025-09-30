Recall Alert: Freeze dried fruits found with metal inside

Third-party manufacturer Georgia Nut Company for Tru Fru LLC is issuing a recall for specific varieties of its Tru Fru Freeze Dried products after metal was found inside.

Hard or sharp foreign objects could cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums. There have been no reports of injury or illness so far.

Tru Fru Recall Photo courtesy of FDA

The snacks were distributed to Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target across the United States.

A 10-digit manufacturing code can be found on the back. The first four digits or letters in the code will indicate potentially contaminated products. Affected flavors include Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate and Strawberries & Crème in 1.7 oz, 3.4 oz, and 13 oz. The table of manufacturing codes is available on the FDA recall page.

Tru Flu Freeze Dried Fruit recall Photo courtesy of FDA (tru flu code courtesy of fda)

Tru Fru says it is working with retailers to remove the recalled product. Anyone who believes they have bought a recalled item should throw it out. Anyone with questions can call (888) 293-7748. Customers may also fill out a reimbursement form provided by Tru Fru.

