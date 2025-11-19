Tesla battery systems recalled after multiple reports of fire

Jacksonville, Fla. — Tesla opens up a recall for its Powerwall 2 AC battery power systems after more than 20 reports of units malfunctioning during normal use. The malfunction causes affected units to overheat, and even smoke or start fires.

Tesla received 22 reports of overheating, including six reports of smoking and five reports of fire resulting in minor property damage. So far no injuries have been reported.

The recall began November 13th, affecting nearly 10,500 units sold nationwide through Tesla.com and certified Tesla installers from November 2020 through December 2022 for around $8,000. The product is described as a fully-integrated AC battery system used for energy storage for self-consumption, time-based control, and backup power. The model number “Powerwall 2″ is printed on the nameplate label on the side of the unit.

Tesla Powerwall 2 Recall Courtesy of CPSC

Consumers are recommended to ensure their system is online, and check through the Tesla App if their unit is the one included in the recall. Tesla has remotely discharged affected systems that are online to prevent overheating until a replacement is installed.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group