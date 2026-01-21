Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara welcome third child via surrogate

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, announced the birth of their third child on Tuesday.

The “All About that Bass” singer and the “Spy Kids” actor said their daughter was born via surrogate on Jan. 18. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” the 32-year-old Trainor wrote. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Trainor’s seventh album, “Toy With Me,” will be released in April.

Trainor and Sabara were married in 2018, People reported. They already share two sons -- 4-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Barry.

Trainor is a three-time Grammy Award nominee who won the award for Best New Artist category in early 2016. Sabara starred in “Spy Kids” in 2001.

