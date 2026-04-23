NFL Draft 2026: Here’s the draft order for the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 NFL Draft is happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Pittsburgh.
CBS47 and FOX30, your Official Jaguars Stations, will have updates on all the Jacksonville Jaguars picks for ALL 3 days of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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The 2026 NFL draft will take place at the North Shore and Point State Park in Pittsburgh.
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Here is the draft order for the Jaguars. This story will be updated throughout the draft with the team’s picks.
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THURSDAY:
No picks scheduled
FRIDAY:
Round 2, No. 56 overall
Round 3, No. 81 overall
Round 3, No. 88 overall
Round 3, No. 100 overall
SATURDAY:
Round 4, No. 124 overall
Round 5, No. 164 overall
Round 5, No. 166 overall
Round 6, No. 203 overall
Round 7, No. 233 overall
Round 7, No. 240 overall
Round 7, No. 245 overall
PHOTOS: Jaguars players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft
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