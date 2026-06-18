Talking the Tropics w/Mike: Arthur remnants headed east/northeast across the Gulf/SE U.S.

Jacksonville, Fl. — THE TROPICS:

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Tropics threats/impacts for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st through Nov. 30th.

Strongly sheared (winds out of the west 30-40+ mph) low pressure hugging the coast of Southeast Texas was upgraded to tropical storm Arthur Wed. morning then rather quickly degenerated into a post-tropical low pressure area Wed. evening. Due to the left to right shear (from the west), the strong thunderstorms are well to the east of a poorly organized “center” & continued to indicate more of a trough of low pressure vs. a true tropical cyclone. A hybrid in other words.

The remnant upper level disturbance will move east/northeast across the Deep South across Alabama & Georgia before moving over the Western Atlantic by this weekend. There may be an attempt at another surface low upon approach to the east coast Fri.-Sat. before moving over the Western Atlantic where renewed tropical development may occur. But at this point the system will be moving away from the U.S. off to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic. There could, however, be some impacts to Bermuda by early next week.

The primary impacts - in combination with the slowing cold front - will continue to be very heavy rain for parts of the Southeast U.S. with the potential for some significant flooding in some areas from Louisiana to Georgia. The heaviest rain & some gusty winds will be east of the trough axis. An isolated waterspout/tornado threat may evolve as well - again - to the east of the “center”.

New Orleans radar:

Lake Charles, Louisiana radar:

Mobile/Pensacola radar:

Model Forecasts:

7-day rainfall forecast (heavy rain across the deep south helped out by the tropical disturbance, slowing cold front & tropical moisture surging north from the Gulf):

‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below. shows “Rising” air (green lines) equates with an uptick in overall convection. With rising air, conditions are generally more favorable for tropical development. Where there are brown lines, the air is generally sinking & is often less conducive to tropical cyclones (though not impossible to have development).

The first several weeks of June have been dominated by rising air (MJO “pulse”), so we might see attempts at some tropical development over the Gulf or SW Atlantic despite the typical early season strong wind shear. The Eastern Pacific is particularly favorable (more on the Pacific near the bottom) & has already had 3 named storms this season.

The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

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Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) * here *.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 6 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

The map below shows the *average* time for a tropical wave coming off Africa to travel west & northwest. Only about 1 in 5 tropical waves - on average - become a tropical cyclone of some sort (depression/storm/hurricane):

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

June Atlantic tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for June:

Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear). Shear is typically strong to start the hurricane season:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we saw this with Beryl & Debby last year). It’s my personal opinion that there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July, & we are indeed seeing a large “blobs” of Saharan dust over the Central & Eastern Atlantic that’s thinning with westward extent but enough of it to make for hazy skies across the Caribbean & - at times - across parts of Florida.

2026 names..... “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 (the last time this year’s list was used) ... Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 ... Ida in ‘21 ... Fiona & Ian in ‘22... no names were retired in ‘23 for the first time since 2014... Beryl, Helene & Milton in 2024 & Melissa in 2025). The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

Hurricane season climatology:

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear - typically the “enemy” of tropical systems:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & tropical Atlantic. Brighter colors = warmer temps.:

Sea surface temps.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

East & Central Pacific:

This basin will most likely be the generally more active area in ‘26 due to the anticipated El Nino.

Central Pacific:

Hawaii satellite imagery:

Global tropical activity:

West Pacific:

Cox Media Group