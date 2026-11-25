Jacksonville, Fl. — THE TROPICS:

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This blog is written & updated by *me* - Mike Buresh.

Tropics threats/impacts for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None.

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st through Nov. 30th.

A recap of the 2026 hurricane season:

As expected - thanks to a strong El Nino - the Atlantic hurricane season was far below average when it comes to the number of storms though was still impactful as hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Western Florida Panhandle. Forecasts since late winter into spring for a strengthening El Nino certainly helped reduce Atlantic activity. Preseason forecasts - from NOAA & Colorado State - vs. average:

The 10 Atlantic storm tracks:

Hurricane Isaias forming on Oct. 7th was the latest first hurricane of the satellite era & only 5 other seasons since 1900 have had one or less hurricanes:

A strong El Nino often results in an active Pacific Basin, & that certainly was true:

This year’s El Nino is the strongest since at least 1997. The strong warming near the equatorial Pacific resulted in persistent strong wind shear - the enemy of tropical systems - across much of the Atlantic Basin. One notable difference is the lack of much cool ocean water anywhere this year vs. 1997:

A month by month breakdown:

JUNE:

17th - Tropical storm Arthur forms & comes ashore along the Texas coast.

JULY:

19th - Tropical depression #2 forms over the NE Gulf strengthening into tropical storm Bertha on the 20th. Landfall was on the 22nd east of New Orleans followed by a second landfall on the 23rd near the Louisiana/Texas state line.

AUGUST:

12th - Tropical storm Cristobal forms over the North Atlantic but dissipated just a day later on the 13th.

27th - Tropical storm Dolly forms over the East Atlantic then degenerates into a tropical wave the next day on the 28th.

31st - Tropical depression #5 forms over the Western Gulf & strengthens into tropical storm Edouard.

SEPTEMBER:

1st - Tropical storm Edouard landfall near the Texas/Louisiana state line.

19th - Tropical depression #6 forms over the Northeast Atlantic... strengthens into Fay on the 20th... dissipates on the 22nd but regenerates on the 23rd before finally dissipating on the 29th.

24th - Tropical storm Gonzalo forms over the East Atlantic & dissipates two days later on the 26th.

28th - Tropical storm Hanna forms over the Central Atlantic & dissipates two days later on the 30th.

OCTOBER:

6th - Tropical depression #9 forms over the Western Gulf... becomes tropical storm Isaias then a hurricane on the 7th... & - on the 9th - a Cat. 2 landfall in the Florida Western Panhandle near Destin... becoming post-tropical on the 10th over the Deep South.

Action News Jax was the only Jacksonville station at landfall:

Damage and clean up efforts underway in Pensacola after Hurricane Isaias

21st - Subtropical storm Josephine forms over the Northwest Atlantic becoming post-tropical one day later on the 22nd.

NOVEMBER:

No Atlantic tropical cyclones.

‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below. “Rising” air (green lines) equates with an uptick in overall convection. With rising air, conditions are generally more favorable for tropical development. Where there are brown lines, the air is generally sinking & is often less conducive to tropical cyclones (though not impossible to have development).

The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

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WATCH “Preparing for the Storm”

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Preparation Guide”

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Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) * here *.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 6 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

The map below shows the *average* time for a tropical wave coming off Africa to travel west & northwest. Only about 1 in 5 tropical waves - on average - become a tropical cyclone of some sort (depression/storm/hurricane):

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

November Atlantic tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for November:

Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear). Shear is typically strong to start the hurricane season:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we saw this with Beryl & Debby last year). It’s my personal opinion that there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July, & we are indeed seeing a large “blobs” of Saharan dust over the Central & Eastern Atlantic that’s thinning with westward extent but enough of it to make for hazy skies across the Caribbean & - at times - across parts of Florida.

2027 names..... “Ana” is the first name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 (the last time this year’s list was used) ... Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 ... Ida in ‘21 ... Fiona & Ian in ‘22... no names were retired in ‘23 for the first time since 2014... Beryl, Helene & Milton in 2024 & Melissa in 2025). The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

Hurricane season climatology:

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear - typically the “enemy” of tropical systems:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & tropical Atlantic. Brighter colors = warmer temps.:

Sea surface temps.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

East & Central Pacific:

This basin remains the more active area in ‘26 due to the strong El Nino.

Central Pacific:

Hawaii satellite imagery:

Hawaii radar imagery:

Global tropical activity:

West Pacific:

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