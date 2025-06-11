Entertainment

Chick-fil-A testing new BBQ sandwich EXCLUSIVELY in Jacksonville.

By Dex & Barbie T
Chick-fil-A Creamy BBQ Sandwich (Chick-fil-A)
Chick-fil-A announced that is test a new sandwich only in Jacksonville! Chick-fil-A’s Creamy BBQ Sandwich comes to Jacksonville for a limited time starting June 9 through July 19.

The new sandwich includes their original filet served on a buttery bun with Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickles chips. Spicy and grilled filets are available as a substitute for the original filet.

According to Chick-fil-A, the sandwich is part of a limited-time test and will only be available at participating locations during the test period. However, the chain added that customer feedback will help it “determine if these items will be offered at additional restaurants in the future.”

